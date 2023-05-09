Indore: Amid pending RC, licence cards, RTO faces technical glitch in uploading NOC files, registration of auctioned vehicles

RAJUPAWAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end to the trouble for applicants in Regional Transport Office (RTO) as they have to wait for months for getting their work done.The pendency of registration cards and driving licences has already given a tough time to the applicants and now pendency of files to get NOC for vehicles getting registration in any other state is increasing along with the applications of registration for vehicles sold by banks in auction.

According to RTO staff, about 200 to 300 applications of the vehicles require NOC to get registration in any other state and the applications for registration of vehicles sold in bank auctions are pending.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that these files are pending only due to technical issues in VAHAN portal and not for any lag by RTO staff.

‘Yes, many files of form 36/37 i.e. for registration of vehicles sold in auctions by bank and for NOCs for other states are pending. The files are not getting uploaded on the VAHAN portal. We have informed officials of National Informatics Centre (NIC) about the same,’ Sharma said. He added that his department believes that the issue will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, the pendency of registration and licence cards continues. Over 5k cards for driving licences and registration of vehicles have been pending for the past many days and the number is increasing. However, some agents-turned-unauthorised contractors who are hand-in-glove with the officials are getting their cards printed without any delay.

According to official sources, over 5k people have been waiting to get their driving licences and registration cards. Officials and babus blamed the delay on Smart Chip Company and asked people to download the cards from Digilocker.

Read Also Indore: IMC commissioner reviews works under Smart City project