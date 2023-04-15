 Indore: Ambedkar's struggle recalled at blood donation camp
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, a blood donation camp was organised on Friday. 

The blood donation camp was organised by Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti at Pantvaidya Colony in Rambagh area. Throwing light on Ambedkar's life, the keynote speaker of the programme Dr Vinod Mohne said that Dr Ambedkar struggled throughout his life for equality and harmony. He strove throughout his life to establish a casteless society. Former Ranji player Sunil Lahore was the chief guest.

Ishwardas Hinduja, president of Hedgewar Ismarak Samiti, presided over the programme. Rakesh Yadav, secretary of the Samiti informed that the blood is for thalassaemia patients who are receiving treatment at MY Hospital. Ashok Rathi, Jitendra Yadav, and Rupendra Jain of the organising committee said that many youths donated camp for the first time at the camp. Dhananjay Banwadikar of Annapurna region donated blood for the 91st time. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

