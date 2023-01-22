Indore: Aloha, a nest in the lap of serenity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a world full of uncertainties and anxiety, everyone is trying to catch hold of a moment of peace… a moment of solace and besides nature… which is the best place that can calm stressed-out nerves.

The Aloha Lakeview which has been developed by the Sandhu family is such a place to connect souls with nature. Situated on the banks of Pipliyapala and away from the city’s din… the garden brings an abundance of joy and happiness.

“Wondrous, peaceful, amusing, and exhilarating… This is how it feels to be here. I have been busy all my life, but the garden connecting the river bank is my go-to escape. Whenever I want to relax, I come here. The place is a real stress-buster,” said Amandeep Singh Sandhu, co-owner of the place.

Indore has bettered its own record of cleanliness, but the air quality index has dented its image to an extent and places like “Aloha” maintain the balance.

Sandhu told the Free Press that the city has lost its ability to connect nature with its people. He said, “There are many lakes in the city which can be developed to cater people. For instance, boating services can be reintroduced and many other banks of the lake can be developed into gardens. This will not only beautify the city, but will emerge as popular and relaxing spots.”

Medicinal plants add to the supremacy

Aloha garden has been spruced up with various medicinal plants which add to the advantage of the place. Around 45 types of medicinal as well as flowering plants can be witnessed in the premises of the garden.

Scenic beauty of the city

The city has many lesser-known scenic spots which can be developed for the stressed-out to have some quality time.

“The government, as well as private owners, must create many more such places which will provide some peace of mind to the harried citizens,” Sandhu added.