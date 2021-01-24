Indore: All ponds in dist to be deepened, renovated, says minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat on Sunday directed officials to deepen, beautify and renovate all the ponds in the district.

“Make plans to deepen, beautify and renovate all the ponds in Indore district. Wherever there is encroachment on catchment areas of the ponds, the same should be removed with from district administration,” he said while chairing a meeting of local officials of ​Water ​R​esource ​d​epartment, Public Health Engineering ​d​epartment, and Narmada Valley Development Authority at Residency Kothi. Silawat directed the executive engineer of Water Resources ​d​epartment to submit a report of the current status of all the ponds in Indore district.

It was informed in the meeting that there are 58 ponds under Water Resource ​d​epartment in Indore district. Silawat told executive engineer Mukesh Chaturvedi that he should make a team, survey every pond and submit a report.

Silawat also enquired about the status of the irrigation scheme in the meeting. He also took update about the proposed works under the Jal Jeevan Mission in all the villages of Sanwer development block.

The minister also reviewed the plan in connection with the fast delivery of tap water to every house in each village of Sa​nw​er development block under Jal Jeevan Mission. Water Resource ​d​epartment chief engineer Avinash Kulkarni, superintending engineer Purushottam Joshi, chief engineer of Narmada Valley Development Authority, SK Singhal and executive engineer RS Ranavat was were present.