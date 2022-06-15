Indore: All applications for exemption in depositing licensed arms rejected

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the local Urban bodies elections, the district administration has rejected all applications seeking exemption from depositing licensed arms at the police stations.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain said that, in view of the local elections, instructions had been given to deposit licensed weapons at the respective police station areas in the district. Many persons had sought exemption from depositing arms at the police stations citing various reasons. But all the applications have been rejected.

All the police stations-in-charge have been instructed by the district administration to deposit licensed weapons in their police station area as soon as possible. Bank security personnel, policemen and so forth have been exempted from depositing their weapons. Jain said there were about 7,000 weapons in the district in the urban areas and about 3,000 in the rural areas.