Indore Alert! Dengue Cases Reach 4-Year High Amid Mosquito Menace Surge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is witnessing a sharp rise in mosquito-borne diseases as the winter inception is close with dengue cases hitting the highest levels in the last four years and the second-highest in the past decade.

According to the health department records, dengue cases have crossed the 500-mark with 12 new cases confirmed on Monday, taking the total to 503. The highest number of annual cases was recorded in 2021 with 1,201 cases.

In addition to dengue, the city is grappling with a surge in chikungunya and viral fever. Over the past two months, 20 confirmed cases of chikungunya have been reported the highest since 2017. Private hospitals are seeing even more alarming figures with one in every five patients exhibiting chikungunya symptoms.

Among the total 503 dengue cases this year, 302 are men and 291 women. The latest 12 cases include five men and seven women with one of the patients under the age of 18.

The health department and medical facilities are on high alert as the number of cases continues to rise. With hospitals reporting an influx of patients suffering from viral fever and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the city is facing a significant public health challenge.