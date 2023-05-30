Indore: Alert cop foils prisoner’s suicide bid in lockup

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was caught by the police in connection with an assault case, attempted suicide in the lockup of Malharganj police station, police said on Monday.

The accused tried to hang himself with the string of his underwear by tying one end to the gate inside the lockup at around 6 am on Saturday. However, an alert policeman on duty saw the accused and saved him. The police have registered a case against the accused for attempting suicide.

Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said that the accused named Ravi Pawar, a resident of Jinsi area was caught for assaulting his relative two days ago. His Covid-19 test could not be done due to which he was taken to the lockup of the police station. Policeman Akhilesh was on duty at the time of the incident and when he saw Ravi attempting suicide, he rushed in and cut the string. Ravi was taken to the hospital, and later he was produced before he court. He was sent to the Central Jail.

TI Sharma said that Ravi hails from Hatod and is staying here for a few months. He was earlier booked by the police for his alleged involvement in other crimes in the city.

