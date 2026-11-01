Indore Airport Records 2,364 Aircraft Movements And 3.13 Lakh Passengers In October, International Traffic Declines Despite Rise In Flights | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport recorded a marginal increase in passenger traffic during the first 30 days of October despite a rise in aircraft movements. Compared with September, the airport handled 45 additional aircraft movements, but passenger numbers increased by just 2,605 to 3,13,370.

According to airport data, 3,10,765 passengers travelled through the airport in September, with 2,319 aircraft movements. Between Oct 1 and 30, the airport recorded 2,364 aircraft movements, including 2,331 domestic and 33 international movements.

Domestic passenger traffic improves

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 3,011, from 3,07,358 in September to 3,10,369 in October. Of these, 1,60,225 passengers arrived in Indore, while 1,50,144 departed.

International passenger traffic declines

International passenger traffic fell by 406, from 3,407 in September to 3,001 during Oct 1-30. Of these, 1,954 passengers arrived in Indore, while 1,047 departed. The airport recorded 33 international aircraft movements during the period.

Passenger numbers below January levels

Indore Airport handled 3,97,098 passengers in January, the highest monthly figure among the data cited for the year. In comparison, 3,13,370 passengers travelled through the airport during the first 30 days of October.

Although October's figures cover only 30 days, passenger traffic remains below January levels. The coming months will indicate whether festive and winter travel demand can boost passenger numbers.

Flights to four cities delayed

Air traffic at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport was disrupted on Saturday, with several flights operating behind schedule. Flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Rewa and Hyderabad were affected, causing inconvenience to passengers.

An IndiGo flight arriving from Pune was also delayed by around an hour. Passengers connecting to onward flights faced the greatest difficulty due to the delays.

According to information provided by the airport management, an IndiGo flight arriving from Pune reached Indore around an hour behind schedule. A flight arriving from Mumbai was also delayed by approximately an hour, leaving passengers waiting at the airport.

Delhi-bound flight departed at 3.15 pm

Among departing flights, the Delhi-bound flight scheduled to leave at 2 pm departed at 3.15 pm, resulting in a delay of one hour and 15 minutes. Flights to Raipur and Hyderabad were also delayed.

The changes in flight schedules affected passengers' onward travel plans. Those scheduled to board connecting flights at other airports faced particular difficulties, as delays in their initial flights could disrupt their subsequent travel arrangements.