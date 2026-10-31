Halloween 2026 Special: Haunted Places In Indore That Will Freak You Out

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): You may have heard scary stories from your grandparents or seen them in movies. Some are so unbelievable that you cannot get them out of your mind. But are any of them true? We tell you about the places in Indore that are believed to be haunted and that you might want to avoid visiting.

1. Empty Building on MG Road

The abandoned seven-storey building near TI Mall on MG Road is believed to have a dark past. It is said that a woman once jumped from the building and died by suicide. Following the incident, residents reportedly witnessed strange occurrences, prompting them to gradually vacate the building. Today, the building stands empty despite being located on one of the busiest roads in the city.

Empty Building on MG Road |

Experience

Sharing one of his investigative experiences, Abhiyash Pandey, a paranormal investigator, astrologer and vlogger who has been examining claims of hauntings, supernatural encounters and allegedly cursed locations, said he sensed a female presence at the site. He also claimed that his electromagnetic field (EMF) meter showed readings in the red zone.

2. Gadbadi Puliya

Also known as Tejpur Gadbadi Puliya, the site is located on AB Road near IPS School in Indore. It is widely regarded in local urban legends as one of the city's most haunted spots.

Gadbadi Puliya |

Experience

Pandey recalled a tragic legend involving a severe bus accident that allegedly occurred near the spot roughly 40 years ago, leaving behind restless spirits.

According to another local belief, people who consume alcohol or non-vegetarian food before crossing the puliya are more likely to meet with an accident.

3. Gamle Wali Puliya

Gamle Wali Puliya, a bridge on AB Road near IPS School, is infamous for accidents and mishaps. The reportedly high number of accidents at the spot is associated with a local legend.

People who claim to have survived accidents at the bridge have described seeing a woman in a white saree who allegedly distracted them while they were driving across it.

Gamle Wali Puliya |

Experience

Pandey and his three-member team attempted to investigate the haunting claims using scientific methods. According to Pandey, their EMF meter showed readings in the red zone, which he interpreted as a sign of negative energy.

He further claimed that the readings appeared to warn the team to leave the spot as soon as possible.

4. Jam Gate

Jam Gate has gained attention for reports of unexplained EMF spikes and physical marks noticed during late-night visits.

Situated at a high altitude along a winding, narrow mountain pass, the road is dark and isolated. Heavy fog during early mornings and winter adds to its spooky reputation.

Jam Gate |

Experience

Pandey and his team visited the location late at night, often after midnight, and claimed to have recorded unusual EMF meter readings, experienced strange winds and spotted dark shadows.

He also claimed that the team sensed multiple unexplained presences, some of which allegedly attempted to harm them. According to Pandey, an unidentified energy appeared to move continuously around the camera operator.

5. Futi Kothi

Futi Kothi is a building believed to have 365 rooms, a hidden cave and no roof. According to local legends, every attempt to complete or repair the structure was disrupted by mysterious winds or destructive accidents.

One popular story involves a British mason or door installer whose newly installed doors were repeatedly blown away by sudden gusts of wind.

Futi Kothi |

Experience

Pandey described his experience at Futi Kothi as one of his most chilling encounters.

He claimed to have heard heavy, rhythmic sounds echoing through the building and experienced a sudden feeling of being watched.

He also reported unexplained noises and unusual glitches in electronic devices and microphones during his investigation.