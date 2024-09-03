Indore Airport: Passengers To Get Entry By Face Recognition From Sept 6

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air passengers passing through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will not require to show ticket, boarding pass and photo identity card to get entry at the departure gate, security hold area and at boarding point from September 6. Digi Yatra, an Aadhaar enabled face recognition system is going to be officially launched from the day.

Currently, the system is working at the airport on trial basis. The new facility will save time as well as avail a hassle-free walk through the airport terminal building. Air travellers passing through DABH Airport are all set to experience digitally empowered system from September 6.

VK Seth, newly- appointed director of the city airport made the announcement of rolling out the ‘Digi Yatra’ facility here on Monday while interacting with media persons. He said that the facility will be inaugurated virtually along with 9 airports of the country, including the city airport. Inauguration functions will be organised at the airport. The airport administration has installed 4 Digi Yatra points, 2 at entry point of the departure gate and one each at pre-security hold area and the boarding point. The facility will avail seamless walk through to air travellers, who will be using it and expected to save their time by 50pc, excluding the time used in check-in of the luggage.

Int’l flight ops & ATRs from next June

Experienced air traffic controller and airport director Seth said that until as per master plan of the airport, another new terminal building of the airport is built, operation of international flights and ATR aircrafts will be made from old terminal building. Facilities for the operation of international flights are being made there. The work is likely to be completed by next May and operation of flights is expected to begin from June, 2025. This will add 600 passengers handing capacity per hour, which will ultimately enhance passenger handing capacity by 40pc.

Digi Yatra enrolment process -

Passenger will have to enrol to access DigiYatra App by providing following: 1. Name, 2. Email ID, 3. Mobile Number, 4. Details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving Licence, Aadhaar etc) -On submission Digi Yatra ID will be created at the App. Passengers can quote this number while booking ticket How Digi Yatra works -At the entry point E-Gate, passengers will have to scan their boarding pass or e-ticket (print or soft copy in mobile) -On scanning the barcode/QR code the system will validate passenger details and flight details -Digi Yatra ID will verify identity by Face Recognition -On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open. Also, Face with ticket PNR is made into a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport -Passenger will gain entry to security area and aircraft boarding through e-Gate operated on Facial Recognition System