Indore: AIMP feted for outstanding work during Covid by CM



Indore



The Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, an apex representative body of MSME units of the State, was felicitated for its outstanding work done during the corona time by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



President of the AIMP Pramod Dafria informed that the association was honoured for its commendable social service during corona. CM Chouhan gave a citation and a memento on the occasion of Republic Day function

held at Nehru Stadium. On behalf of AIMP, president Pramod Dafria and vice-president Yogesh Mehta received the honour. Association joint-secretaries Tarun Vyas and Anil Paliwal were present on the occasion.



Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:57 PM IST