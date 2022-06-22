Indore: Aim of change in CA course for creating specialised CAs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is carrying out changes in the CA course keeping in mind the needs of the future. One of the major objectives of this is to build specialised CAs and also make them globally competitive.

Experts spoke at a session organised by the Indore branch of ICAI on the proposed new syllabus of CA to be implemented soon. ICAI has released a draft of the CA course for discussions and suggestions are also sought from CA members, teachers and students.

The keynote speaker and guest of the programme was Daya Niwas Sharma, chairman of the Board of Studies of ICAI. Those who gave their presentation on this proposed change spoke about what things have been proposed keeping this change in mind.

Anand Jain, chairman of the CA Indore branch of ICAI, while delivering the welcome address, said that ICAI keeps on changing its syllabus every 10 years, but, this time, changes have been proposed within 5 years. He said that the proposals that have been put forth this time will have a great impact in the coming times because these will decide the direction for the coming 10-20 years.

All the proposals have been made keeping in mind not only Indian needs, but Indian CAs in the world who can provide services with quality. Now, the focus of ICAI is more on building specialised CAs. A very good change is going to come by giving the option of choice paper. This will give students a chance to select the subject of their interest.

Daya Nivas Sharma said many changes had been made in the training programme of the students. A major change has been made in articleship, in which the period has been reduced from 3 years to 2 years. During this period, no extra leave will be granted except for 12 holidays in a year. Articleship will start only after a student has passed both groups of the Intermediate examination. Sharma also said that, at present, there are 8 papers in the Intermediate and Final, but there will be only 6 papers in future, according to the change proposed. The student will be required to obtain 50 per cent marks in each paper in the Foundation exam. Earlier, it was 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent overall.

Read Also Indore: Final seat allotment list for BEd course declared