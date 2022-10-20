Indore: AICTSL launches 4 new buses from Hatod to Semliya Chau

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): AICTSL launched 4 new buses in the city which will run from Hatod to Semliya Chau. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat inaugurated all the four buses on Thursday in the presence of officials of the AICTSL, including drivers and conductors. The bus will cover the route from Hatod, Gandhi Nagar, Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganpati, Mhow Naka, collectorate, Bhanwarkuan, IT Park, Musakhedi, Teen Imli, Bengali Square, Kanadiya and to its final destination, Semliya Chau.

Tulsiram Silawat said, “Buses are the most convenient way of travelling the city. These buses connect the two extreme parts of the city and will help people to commute easily.”

An AICTSL official said, “These buses are the part of a fleet of 88 new buses which will help people to reach their destinations in time. The route for this bus has been planned in such a way that it connects the most important squares of the city from Hatod to Semliya Chau.”

The bus code M-37 will help people of these areas to directly visit the main—and most populated—part of the city without having to change buses frequently.