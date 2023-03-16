Indore: AICTSL city bus pass centre opens at Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new centre for issuing digital city bus pass ‘Chalo’ was started by AICTSL at Rajwada on Thursday.

Mayor and AICTSL board president Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the centre and promised that a similar centre would be opened at Bhanwarkuan in near future.

“The city bus pass centre was opened at Rajwada to provide better service to the people of the city. People can visit the centre along with their documents and get digital cards. The AICTSL had been receiving requests for opening a centre at Rajwada and now we plan to open another centre at Bhanwarkuan,” said mayor Bhargav.

Digital cards will be issued at the centre, and students, senior citizens and the differently-abled can get discounts available to them. According to Bhargav, around 600 people in the city are availing the facility of digital cards every day.

There are four city bus pass centres; AICTSL office, collectorate, Vijaynagar, and Rajwada.