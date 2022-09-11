Indore: AICTE extends deadline for mandatory teachers’ training citing COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing Covid-19 crisis, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the deadline for completion of mandatory teachers’ training to get promotion in technical institutions by two years. Initially, the deadline was July 31, 2022 which has now been extended to July 31, 2024.

The technical education regulator had issued AICTE Gazette Notification dated March 1, 2019 on pay scale, minimum qualification and other service conditions of teachers in technical institutions of degree and diploma level with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

Under the AICTE Regulations 2019, which have come into effect from March 1, 2019, mandatory teachers training has been prescribed as a necessary requirement for promotion of the teachers working in technical institutions (Degree and Diploma level).

It was also provided that those who are eligible for promotion after the date of publication of this gazette, shall have to meet the necessary conditions such as additional qualification, undergoing industrial training, pedagogical training, faculty induction programme, publishing research papers, etc. These requirements were to be fulfilled by July 31, 2022 so as to enable faculty members to avail the benefit of promotion retrospectively from the date of eligibility.

Many teachers wrote letters to the Council stating that it had not been possible for them to complete the mandatory teacher training by July 31, 2022 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and non-availability of training modules.

In a public notice, AICTE said, “As a natural corollary to this, the faculty members will not be able to avail the benefit of promotion retrospectively from the date of eligibility, which in turn will cause financial loss to them. Keeping in view the fact that the reasons and circumstances for not completing the mandatory teacher training by the faculty members are beyond their control, the matter has been considered sympathetically. Accordingly, it has now been decided to extend the above- mentioned deadline of July 31, 2022 for a period of two years.” AICTE asked technical institutions to comply with the new deadline.