Indore: AICTE approved institutions directed to display Mandatory Disclosure of website with correct data

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not that many institutions have uploaded incomplete information on their web portals, All Indian Council for Technical Education has “strictly instructed” all its approved institutions to verify and ensure availability of Mandatory Disclosure in the prime location of their websites (as a quick link) with correct data.

Through a letter, AICTE said that it has been observed that most of the AICTE approved Institutions, deemed to be universities and universities have uploaded incomplete information in Mandatory Disclosure and discrepancies have been found in various fields.

“Because of this, AICTE has been receiving large number of queries and RTI applications in the form of grievances from students/faculty members/ non-teaching staff, parents, aspiring students for admissions etc. for seeking details about an institution that must be readily mentioned in the Mandatory Disclosure as per Approval Process Handbook of AICTE,” the AICTE said.

“Consequently, approval bureau along with regional officers of AICTE have to deal with such unanticipated RTI applications, first appeals and accordingly have to clarify the matter before CIC (chief information commissioner) hearing, which is disproportionately diverting the manpower and resource of this public authority,” it added.

The technical education regulator noted that these unwarranted correspondences can be put to a stop by displaying their Mandatory Disclosure on the website of AICTE approved Institutions and universities/deemed-to-be universities.

AICTE noted that it is essential to display the information submitted to the Council as Mandatory Disclosure in the prime location of the institutional website (as a quick link). It directed the institutions to do the needful.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:27 PM IST