Indore: Child marriage averted in Pardeshipura

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Flying Squad Lado, on Saturday, conducted a raid in the Pardeshipura area at a mass marriage event in which the parents of a minor girl were leading her to tie the knot. The team of anti-child marriage Flying Squad Lado campaign reached the place and cancelled the marriage. Last week, the team had cancelled four child marriages in the district.

Flying squad-in-charge Mahendra Pathak said that when he got information about the marriage of a minor girl in Shyamacharan Shukla Nagar located in Pardeshipura, he, the police and Lado campaign core group members reached the spot.

On seeing the Aadhar card and marksheet of the girl, it was found that her age was 17 years and 8 months. According to the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, the girl child had not attained marriageable age and her family was advised to cancel the marriage.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:45 AM IST