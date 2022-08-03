Indore: Agriculture College land issue; ABVP activists paste memo on wall as collector refuses to meet them

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ABVP activists protesting against the district administration’s bid to acquire a portion of Agriculture College’s land, pasted a memorandum on the wall of the collectorate building when collector Manish Singh refused to come out and take their memorandum.

After Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar and Congress leader Arun Yadav, ABVP too has extended its support to the students of Agriculture College who are protesting against administration’s bid to take away a big piece of their institute’s land for developing ‘city forest and oxygen zone’.

Activists led by their regional secretary Ghanshyam Patel staged a demonstration outside the collectorate flaying the administration’s decision.

Apart from education, the college is contributing to agricultural research and extension. For the improvement of soil health, long-term experiments have been conducted for the past many years on the college campus.

“If the college land is acquired then the useful research work going on for the past many years will be affected which is not in the interest of both agriculture and farmers,” Ghanshyam said.

A district administration officer came out to receive the memorandum from the protesting activists, but they said that they would hand it over directly to collector Manish Singh. Singh refused to come out of his office to take the memorandum, which irked the ABVP activists and they pasted it on the wall of the collectorate building.