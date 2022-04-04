Indore: After two years of gap, IIM-I’s ‘offline convocation’ on April 9

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 23rd convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, is going to be held in the offline mode on April 9 after a gap of two years. This year’s convocation address will be delivered by ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakshi.

Students of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) and so forth will get their degrees during the ceremony.

The institute will be conducting the convocation in the offline mode after a hiatus of two years. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, IIM, Indore, had to drop its plans to hold the 21st convocation in 2020.

The institute had clubbed the 21st and 22nd convocations and held them as one event in June last year. However, the event was still held in the virtual mode due to the Covid-19 crisis. As the Covid-19 cases have come down significantly, the institute has announced its convocation in the offline mode on April 9.

The pre-convocation ceremony will be held on April 8.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:43 PM IST