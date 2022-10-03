Indore: After two-year gap devotees take out Chunari Yatra on grand scale

People dance on their way to Bijasan Mata temple, to offer a special chunari to the Goddess. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a two-year gap, the Chunari Yatra was taken out on a grand scale on Sunday. The yatra had become part of the city’s culture for the past 12 years, but had to be discontinued for the past two years due to Covid.

The yatra started after worshipping Bada Ganpati and devotees carried a long chunari and offered it to Bijasan Mata, which is around two and half kilometres away.

This special chunari was 2km in length and has been made in Surat. It was decorated with around 2 lakh stars, gotas and pearls. More than 3,000 workers were involved in managing the yatra.

The yatra is organised by former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and this time BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, MP in-charge Murlidhar Rao, minister Tulsi Silawat, MLA Ramesh Mendola, former MLAs Gopikrishna Nema and Jitu Jirati, BJP leader Sawan Sonkar, Swami Uttam Maharaj and other sadhus and saints were present.

Sudarshan Gupta said that this is the 13th year that the yatra has been taken out. He said every year the participants resolve to do something during the course of the year and this time they resolve to protect the environment.

Past Chunari Yatra resolutions

In the past years, the Chunari Yatra was taken out with the themes like Save Kashmir, Save the Country, Remove Article 370, Plastic Free Campaign, Social Harmony, Eliminate Corruption, Save the Country, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Clean India Campaign.

Traffic jams

Even though 3,000 volunteers were involved in managing the yatra, there were traffic jams all along the Aerodrome Road, causing major problems for the people.