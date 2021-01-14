Indore: After two bail knockouts, Munawar Faruqui moves HC, SP says has evidence

Indore: In the comedian-Munawar Faruqui case, claims were made of lack of evidence to which Superintendent of Police (East) Vijay Khatri denied the facts and confirmed of having strong evidence on Thursday. Also, the accused in the case Faruqui and Nalin Yadav have appealed for anticipatory bail in the High Court, the hearing will take place on Friday.

"We have enough evidence against Faruqui and the group on which they have been arrested and sent to jail," SP Khatri said.

He added that it is not confirmed where the alleged statements were uttered by the accused… during rehearsal or the show (?) but there are few clips in which he is shown uttering the objectionable content on which the Hind Rakshak Organisation members took cognizance. The investigation is on.

"The accused persons have stated such comments on Hindu community beliefs and on that basis actions were taken against them," SP Khatri stated.

Faruqui moves HC for bail

Faruqui has been in jail for the last two weeks. After getting bail applications rejected from local courts twice, now he has appealed in the High Court.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi who is prosecuting the case on behalf of complainant Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of Hind Rakshak Organisation and the son of MLA (Indore 4 constituency) Malini Gaur, said that two of the accused in the case, Munawar Faruqui and Nalini Yadav have appealed for anticipatory bail in the High Court and hearing will take place on Friday.

He added that on January 11, one of the accused in the case, Sadakat Khan had appealed for bail application in the local court which was rejected on the grounds that the accused are from another state and that they are required for police investigation, as well as the fact that there are chances that they can flee. Also, it was appealed in the court that the accused have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu Community people, which can cause unrest.

Faruqui missing his family

Faruqui's father-in-law Younus Badra Imani said that he met the comedian at the central jail here on Saturday and again on Wednesday.

"He asked about the well-being of his wife and other family members," Imani said, claiming that jail officials did not allow Faruqi to talk to his family over phone citing rules.

Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre said the facility of talking to family members on phone is provided only after observing the inmate's behaviour for 90 days.

Incident

Earlier, on January 1, an FIR was filed in Tukoganj Police Station based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur against Faruqui and the other four people for allegedly using obscene language for a community's religious beliefs and organizing a programme violating the administration guidelines.

Faruqui is from Gujarat's Jamnagar district but is now based in Mumbai. Earlier in April, Ramesh Solanki, a Hindutva activist, and former Shiv Sena member filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police against Faruqui for "mocking Sri Ram and Sita Maata".