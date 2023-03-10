Indore: After major SC victory, IDA starts demarcation of 210-acre land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a Supreme Court order in its favour, the IDA on Thursday started demarcating 210 acres of land worth thousands of crores situated along the AB Road and Ring Road.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said it was an important victory for the IDA as they had lost in the High Court and the SC verdict overturned the HC order while disposing of a clutch of 34 petitions filed by private claimants. Ahirwar said that the land can be used for commercial, residential and city forest (green belts) projects. The money generated from the sale of these projects would be used for infrastructure projects in the city, Ahirwar added.

IDA officials said these lands are adjacent to AB Road and Ring Road and are fully developed with excellent connectivity and are therefore very valuable. Now the officials have to identify all the encroachments on the land and remove them. Commercial\residential plots on the said land would be sold directly through tenders.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda said IDA also plans to increase green coverage through City Forest projects. “We will develop the City Forest in 30 to 40 acres of land, and it will go a long way in fighting pollution in the city,” the chairman said.

The demarcation of these lands is being done with the help of the staff of the administration along with a team of tehsildar, patwari, revenue inspectors etc.

