Indore: After Gujarat drubbing, Congress braces for MP polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent drubbing in Gujarat Assembly election and the MCD polls in Delhi, the Congress, it seems, means business in Madhya Pradesh as the state is set for Assembly election in 2023.

Former minister and senior Congress leader, Sajjan Singh Verma, claimed that his party has finalized tickets on at least 60 per cent seats for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the media on Monday, Verma said, “We have done most of the exercise of selecting party candidates in the upcoming elections and even finalised about 60 per cent of the tickets. We are focusing on the bastions of BJP like constituency areas of Ramesh Mendola, Bhupendra Singh, Malini Gaud, Gopal Bhargava, and others and even selected candidates who will contest election against them.”

LIKE-MINDED PARTIES

Verma also added that the party is open with the idea of joining hands with the like-minded parties like JAYS as they had shared seats with them (JAYS) in the last election.

“Our chief Kamal Nath is regularly chairing meetings for the same and we are open to collaborate with the like-minded parties,” he said.

AAP, AIMIM FLAYED

The former minister also trained his guns on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accepting that it had cut their vote share in Gujarat, and said AAP and AIMIM are only to cut the vote share.

“We are failing to tell people that AAP and AIMIM are sub-parties of BJP and they are being funded by BJP and RSS. However, people will understand the reality soon,” Verma said.

Replying to a query for changing his seat from Sonkutch and Jitu Patwari from Rau, he said these are just rumours as neither he nor Patwari would change their constituency areas and will contest and win elections from their own constituencies.

The former minister also targeted the BJP government at the Centre and the state over unemployment, the ordeal of farmers and other issues.

Pateriya should choose his words carefully: Verma

Replying to the alleged remark of Congress leader Raja Pateriya that people should be “ready to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to save the Constitution of India, Verma said Pateriya should have chosen his words carefully. Now, as the FIR is being lodged, the judiciary will take action. “I wish a long life to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wish that he successfully completes his tenure as the PM,” he said.