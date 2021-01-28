Indore: Advocate, nephew killed after their car rams in stationary truck in Manpur, one woman injured

Indore/Mhow: In a tragic incident, an advocate and his nephew were killed after their car reportedly rammed into a stationary truck in Manpur area on Thursday morning. They were going to Shirdi when the accident happened. It is said that a woman also got injured in the accident.

According to the police, the incident took place on the bridge of Ajnar River on AB Road at around 7 am. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Sanjay Rao, a resident of South Harsiddhi area of the city and his nephew Rahul (28). They were going to Shirdi in a Swift car when they could not see the truck parked beside the road due to the fog and their car rammed into the truck from the rear side. The accident was so fatal that the car got badly damaged and Sanjay and Rahul got critically injured.