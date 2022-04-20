Indore: Admission to PG courses too based on CUET score

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Tuesday, heaved a sigh of relief as it reportedly got an assurance from ‘the powers that be’ that the post-graduate programme is to be brought under the purview of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had recently had announced that admission to undergraduate courses offered by the central universities would be done through CUET from the 2022-23 session. It stated that the exam was optional for the state universities.

Cashing in upon the opportunity, DAVV had scrapped its common entrance test (CET) and announced accepting CUET scores for admitting students to its professional courses. As the UGC stated that the CUET was for admission to UG courses only, the move of DAVV to scrap CET had come under question as it offers both UG and PG courses. Through CET, the university would fill seats in both the UG and PG courses.

Recently, the university sent a proposal to the National Testing Agency, which is going to conduct CUET on behalf of UGC, to include 23 of its PG courses also in CUET.

“We’ve got a positive response from ‘the powers that be’,” School of Economics head professor Kanhaiya Ahuja told Free Press. He added that admission to about 20 MBA programmes and three other programmes will also be done through CUET.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:51 AM IST