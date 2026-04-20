Indore Administration Razes 12 Houses To Reclaim ₹30 Crore Land In Khajrana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the Indore district administration on Monday demolished 12 illegally constructed houses and reclaimed prime government land valued at around Rs 30 crore from squatters in the Khajrana area.

The decisive action, carried out under the direct supervision of Collector Shivam Verma, forms part of an ongoing district-wide campaign to liberate government land from unauthorised occupation. Officials said the drive will continue in the coming days as the administration intensifies its crackdown on land grabbing across Indore.

Speaking about the action, SDM (Juni Indore) Ghanshyam Dhangar said the demolition targeted encroachments on government ceiling land bearing Khasra Number 442/1, spread across roughly 30,000 square feet in Gram Khajrana. The 12 structures built on the plot were razed during the coordinated operation, restoring the land to the possession of the government.

"The market value of the freed land is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore," Dhangar said, underlining the scale of the encroachment and the financial significance of the recovery.

The operation brought together officials from multiple agencies to ensure seamless execution and maintain law and order. Among those present on site were ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi, Tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya, SHO Manoj Sendhav and removal officer Bablu Kalyane. Revenue department personnel, police contingents and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) staff formed the bulk of the enforcement team.