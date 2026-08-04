Indore Administration Demolishes Illegal Old-Age Home In Banganga | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities demolished an illegal old-age home in the Banganga area on Monday. The facility came under scrutiny after a viral video showed a minor boy assaulting an elderly woman. A district administration probe later found that the old-age home was being run illegally.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Revenue) Nidhi Verma said the inquiry revealed that the home was operating from an 8,000-square-foot municipal property that had been encroached upon for the past four years.

Following the probe, Neelam Dubey, who was operating the home, handed over the property to the Indore Municipal Corporation, following which the structure was demolished, Verma said.

Officials said the administration had sealed the old-age home on July 30 and shifted its 31 residents to government-recognised facilities run by the Social Justice Department.

The inquiry also found that the home was being run without the mandatory statutory permissions, officials said.

The boy accused of assaulting the elderly residents was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has taken him into protective care.