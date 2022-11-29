Indore: Admin to organise camps for Nyay Nagar plot holders

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration plans to hold camps in the days to come for those who are yet to get plots in Nyay Nagar, signalling that the drive against the land mafia would continue under the new collector Ilaya Raja.

This decision was taken after the district administration received several applications from people who complained that they have been denied their due plot in Nyay Nagar, developed by Nyay Department Employees Cooperative Housing Society. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar has been instructed to organise the camp, and the cooperatives department has also been told to make necessary preparations.

In the past, some victims were given possession of plots, but the main problem is in the D-Sector of Nyay Nagar where there is illegal construction, and in several cases, there are two or more registries of the same plot.

Collector Ilaya Raja took the first review meeting of the revenue officials yesterday. At the meeting, the collector said that matters related to revenue department will be held every Monday.