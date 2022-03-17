Indore: Admin seals two bars for serving liquor to minors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two bars were sealed by the excise department following complaints of violations there on Thursday. Liquor was reportedly being served to minors at these bars.

Collector Manish Singh had received complaints that the bars were serving liquor to the minors. Also, they were serving liquor even after the prescribed time limit. The collector instructed excise department officers to take action against these bars. On Thursday, an excise department team found irregularities there.

A bar situated at Saket Square and another in Vijay Nagar were sealed by the excise department. The bar owners were served show-cause notices. Three bars in Vijay Nagar had been sealed by the excise department a few days ago for irregularities.

10 IMFL cartons seized from a car

The Crime Branch seized IMFL worth Rs 5 lakh being carried in a car in the Banganga area on Thursday. The car driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind before the police reached the spot. The liquor and the car were handed over to the Banganga police for further investigations.

According to a Crime Branch official, information was received that a huge quantity of liquor was being carried in a car in Banganga. A Crime Branch team seized the car after cordoning off the area. During a search, cops recovered 10 cartons of IMFL from the car.

The accused could not be arrested and the police are searching for the accused on the basis of the car number.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:13 PM IST