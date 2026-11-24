Indore Adds 615 Vehicles Daily, 65 More Than Last Year; Registrations Cross 2 Lakh As Traffic Pressure Mounts | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is adding an average of 615 new vehicles to its roads every day, including around 90 electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting a sharp rise in vehicle ownership and growing pressure on the city's road infrastructure.

The surge is evident in the latest Regional Transport Office (RTO) figures. Indore recorded 2,00,945 vehicle registrations up to Nov 23, 2026, surpassing the 2,00,710 vehicles registered during the entire year of 2025. With December still to go, the city has already exceeded last year's total registrations.

The daily registration average has climbed from 550 in 2025 to 615 this year, translating into 65 additional vehicles every day. The surge has also exhausted the RTO's 21 number series, underlining the scale of the increase.

EVs account for nearly 15% of new registrations

Electric mobility is steadily gaining ground, with 29,336 EVs registered so far this year. These include 27,482 pure EVs and 1,854 vehicles under the electric category, averaging approximately 90 registrations daily.

EVs now account for around 14.6% of all new registrations, meaning nearly 15 out of every 100 new vehicles are electric. However, conventional fuel-powered vehicles continue to dominate the market.

Two-wheelers drive registration boom

Two-wheelers remain the biggest contributor to Indore's growing vehicle population. As many as 1,44,845 motorcycles and scooters have been registered this year, accounting for nearly 72% of total registrations. Car registrations stand at 38,217.

The city has also recorded 16,481 transport-category vehicles, including goods carriers, buses, taxis and commercial three-wheelers.

E20 petrol dominates fuel choices

Among fuel categories, E20 petrol vehicles lead with 97,402 registrations, followed by 37,413 regular petrol vehicles. The city has also registered 13,224 E20 petrol/CNG vehicles, 16,899 diesel vehicles and 27,482 pure EVs.

The figures highlight that while electric mobility is expanding, petrol-powered vehicles remain the preferred choice among buyers.

Vehicle growth adds to traffic burden

The rising registrations reflect Indore's expanding economy and increasing purchasing power. But every new vehicle adds to the pressure on already crowded roads, busy intersections and limited parking spaces.

With 615 more vehicles being registered every day, traffic management is emerging as an increasingly pressing challenge. The dominance of two-wheelers, coupled with rising private car ownership, makes the need for better urban mobility even more urgent.

Expanding road capacity alone will not be enough. Strengthening public transport, developing organised parking facilities and improving traffic management will be crucial to keeping the city moving. Without timely intervention, Indore's vehicle boom could increasingly translate into a traffic nightmare.

Indore's vehicle registration snapshot

Particulars Figures

Total registrations in 2026 2,00,945

Total registrations in 2025 2,00,710

Daily average in 2026 615

Daily average in 2025 550

Total electric vehicles 29,336

Average EV registrations per day 90

EV share in total registrations 14.6%

Two-wheelers 1,44,845

Cars 38,217

Vehicle registrations over the last five years

Year Registrations

2022 1,60,968

2023 1,89,464

2024 1,99,441

2025 2,00,710

2026 (till November) 2,00,945

Data according to transport dept

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