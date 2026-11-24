Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is adding an average of 615 new vehicles to its roads every day, including around 90 electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting a sharp rise in vehicle ownership and growing pressure on the city's road infrastructure.
The surge is evident in the latest Regional Transport Office (RTO) figures. Indore recorded 2,00,945 vehicle registrations up to Nov 23, 2026, surpassing the 2,00,710 vehicles registered during the entire year of 2025. With December still to go, the city has already exceeded last year's total registrations.
The daily registration average has climbed from 550 in 2025 to 615 this year, translating into 65 additional vehicles every day. The surge has also exhausted the RTO's 21 number series, underlining the scale of the increase.
EVs account for nearly 15% of new registrations
Electric mobility is steadily gaining ground, with 29,336 EVs registered so far this year. These include 27,482 pure EVs and 1,854 vehicles under the electric category, averaging approximately 90 registrations daily.
EVs now account for around 14.6% of all new registrations, meaning nearly 15 out of every 100 new vehicles are electric. However, conventional fuel-powered vehicles continue to dominate the market.
Two-wheelers drive registration boom
Two-wheelers remain the biggest contributor to Indore's growing vehicle population. As many as 1,44,845 motorcycles and scooters have been registered this year, accounting for nearly 72% of total registrations. Car registrations stand at 38,217.
The city has also recorded 16,481 transport-category vehicles, including goods carriers, buses, taxis and commercial three-wheelers.
E20 petrol dominates fuel choices
Among fuel categories, E20 petrol vehicles lead with 97,402 registrations, followed by 37,413 regular petrol vehicles. The city has also registered 13,224 E20 petrol/CNG vehicles, 16,899 diesel vehicles and 27,482 pure EVs.
The figures highlight that while electric mobility is expanding, petrol-powered vehicles remain the preferred choice among buyers.
Vehicle growth adds to traffic burden
The rising registrations reflect Indore's expanding economy and increasing purchasing power. But every new vehicle adds to the pressure on already crowded roads, busy intersections and limited parking spaces.
With 615 more vehicles being registered every day, traffic management is emerging as an increasingly pressing challenge. The dominance of two-wheelers, coupled with rising private car ownership, makes the need for better urban mobility even more urgent.
Expanding road capacity alone will not be enough. Strengthening public transport, developing organised parking facilities and improving traffic management will be crucial to keeping the city moving. Without timely intervention, Indore's vehicle boom could increasingly translate into a traffic nightmare.
Indore's vehicle registration snapshot
Particulars Figures
Total registrations in 2026 2,00,945
Total registrations in 2025 2,00,710
Daily average in 2026 615
Daily average in 2025 550
Total electric vehicles 29,336
Average EV registrations per day 90
EV share in total registrations 14.6%
Two-wheelers 1,44,845
Cars 38,217
Vehicle registrations over the last five years
Year Registrations
2022 1,60,968
2023 1,89,464
2024 1,99,441
2025 2,00,710
2026 (till November) 2,00,945
Data according to transport dept
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