Indore: Additional flight for Mumbai from June 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fliers from the city, as well as the region, are going to get an additional daily flight for Mumbai from June 3. In view of the growing passenger traffic to Mumbai, Vistara—a Tata Group joint venture airline—is going to introduce a daily flight for Mumbai.

TK Jose, chairman of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said here on Tuesday that after the Covid-19 pandemic abated, the passenger load on the flights currently operated on the Indore-Mumbai sector has been raised. To reap this opportunity, the airline has decided to roll out the flight on this second busiest sector after New Delhi from June 3.

According to the schedule, flight UK-507 will depart from Mumbai at 12.45 pm and arrive in the city at 1.55 pm. The return flight UK-508 will depart from the city at 2.35 pm and reach Mumbai at 03.50 pm. Jose said that the airline had started ticket booking. Currently, the one-way fare on the Mumbai-Indore flight is being quoted at Rs 5,117 and on the Indore-Mumbai flight at Rs 5,332.

Ullas Nair of Vistaar Travels said that Vistara was reintroducing its Indore-Mumbai flight. In the hard times of corona, the airline had stopped the operation of this flight.