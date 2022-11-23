Indore: Additional collector Sharma given charge of ADM headquarters

Indore Collector Office | Prashanth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional collector Ajaydev Sharma has been appointed as additional district magistrate (ADM), Headquarters. Reshuffle in the charges of some other ADMs and officers has also been made.

As a result of the transfer of additional collector Pawan Jain posted in the district and the posting of additional collector Sapna Lovenshi in the district, collector Ilaya Raja T has divided the work among the additional collectors for the convenience of administrative work.

According to the work distribution order issued by the collector, additional collector Ajaydev Sharma will be the additional district magistrate , Headquarters. Sharma will be the officer-in-charge of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Kanadia and Khudail. He will be in charge of the departments of Riot Relief and Rehabilitation, Arms Licence, Home Guards, Jails, Minorities Commission, Forest and Revenue Land Disputes Redressal, Accounts Branch, Excise, Transport, Hospitality, Disaster Management and so on.

Similarly, additional collector Abhay Bedekar will be the officer-in-charge of Rau, Malharganj and Hatod. He will also be officer-in-charge of such departments as Election Branch, Red Cross, District Hospital, Health, Urban Health, Land Records, Diversion, Demarcation, Food and Drugs Administration and so on.

Additional collector and chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma will be in charge of all work related to the Rural Development department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Industry, Village Industry, Handloom, Silk, Horticulture, Public Health, Rural Engineering, Social Justice, Prime Minister Rural Road, Veterinary Medicine, Water Resources department, Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Treasury and so forth.

Additional collector Sapna Lovenshi will be in charge of Sanwer and officer-in-charge of Bhicholi Hapsi, Drinking Water Branch and Transport, Relief, Character Verification, Culture, Archaeology and Tourism, Inward and Outward, District Illness Aid, JC Branch, NGT, Nazul and so forth.

Land management officer and additional collector Radheshyam Mandloi has been assigned the responsibility of Vijay Nagar, MIG, Lasudia, Khajrana, Tilaknagar, Kanadia and Saver, Kshipra, Chandravatiganj in the Kanadia police station area and work related to the SC/ST and OBC Branch.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathore will be in charge of Juni Indore and Depalpur. He has been entrusted with the charge of Revenue, Collectorate Establishment, Hindu Marriage and Special Marriage Acts, Passport-related work, Census, Endowment, Complaints, Departmental Inquiry, Public Service Guarantee, Nazarat Branch, PGR Branch, CM Helpline, Samadhan Online Branch and so on.