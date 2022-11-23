Indore: Additional CLC round for filling vacant seats in BE, MBA courses start today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Supreme Court extended the deadline for filling vacant seats in technical courses till November 30, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Wednesday announced an additional round of college-level counselling for filling seats in BE, MBA and other professional programmes.

As per the schedule released by DTE, the registrations for filling seats in technical courses in colleges across the state would start on Thursday and continue till 1 pm on November 30. The students, who register for the CLC, will have to report to the colleges between November 26 and November 30.

“The admission process will go on till 11.45 pm on November 30,” said Kavita Kasliwal, chief executive officer of Arihant College.

The institute would have to upload information about the students who would be granted admission during the CLC round on DTE's portal.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court presided by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Vikram Nath on Tuesday extended the deadline for admission to technical, management, pharmacy, and other professional courses till November 30.

The order came on a petition filed by the Association of Technical and Professional Institutes (ATPI), which had approached the apex court seeking an extension in the last date of admissions from October 31 to November 30.

The ATPI sought an extension in the deadline claiming that 65,000 seats in various engineering, management, technical, pharmacy and other professional institutes across the state were lying vacant.

