Indore: Active cases increased 144% as 225 cases reported in eight days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 43 more people were found Covid-19 positive in the past 24 hours, out of 6714 samples tested in the district.

The spread of Covid-19 is increasing continuously as 225 cases were found in the last eight days.

Moreover, active cases were also increased by 144 percent as the number of positive cases were at 97 on December 23 but increased to 237 on December 30.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.64 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 153729. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1395, so far.

As many as 237 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152097 patients have been discharged so far with 17 patients discharged on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:49 AM IST