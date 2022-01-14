Indore: Action against vehicle parked haphazardly near roads

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops removed vehicles parked haphazardly on either side of the road near Pardeshipura Square on Thursday. The vehicle drivers or riders were released after a warning by the police officials.

ACP (traffic management) Basant Kaul announced on the loudspeaker to remove the vehicles for the convenience of the vehicles on the road. During the drive, the drivers of Tata Magic, van and other public transport vehicles were warned to stop or park their vehicles on their lane and not on the road to take passengers.

Also on the road between Patnipura and Malwa Mill, the police officers warned vehicle owners to park their vehicle in the right place. The traders were told to park their and their customers' vehicles on the road side.

Vehicle seized after driver found drunk

Another team of the traffic police caught a driver of a Magic vehicle while driving under the influence of liquor on Tejaji Nagar road.

The team of ACP Santosh Upadhyay, traffic police station in charge Dilip Singh Parihar, traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya, Subedar Rajendra Singh Chouhan started a checking drive on Tejaji Nagar main road. During the checking, a Tata Magic vehicle driver was found drunk. The vehicle was seized by the police. The officials found that about 40 RLVD challans were pending against the vehicle.

Three Tata Magic vehicles were seized after the drivers could not present the complete papers of their vehicles. Thus, the traffic police officials took action against six vehicle drivers for violating traffic rules.

Another vehicle was seized by the police on Regal Square. The vehicle driver fled the scene but the police caught him on the basis of its registration number and seized it. The police officers found 27 e-challans pending for the vehicle.

