Indore: Action against 100 autos for air pollution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city is trying to achieve a better air quality index, there are still hundreds of vehicles that run without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and pollute the air. The Transport Department is tightening its grip on vehicles that run without permits and pollute the air by blowing smoke above the prescribed limit. The department took action against 100 autos on December 2 that were violating the norms.

“The department is considering taking action against those who intend to violate the stated rules. Till now we have taken strict action against 100 autos that were driving without permits and PUC certificates. We will carry this initiative continuously in the city” said, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, RTO.

On November 18, Divisional Commissioner Sharma conducted a meeting to instruct the police, IMC, and transport officials to keep a check on vehicles and activate the PUC centres in order to improve the air quality index of the city.

ARTO Archana Mishra said, “On the very first day of the campaign, the department had seized 45 auto vehicles that had neither permit nor PUC certificate. Since then the department is taking action across the city. In the action taken so far, more than 25 autos have been seized.”

Anti-pollution measures taken Ban on stubble burning.

Regular checking of pollution level of vehicles.

Sprinkling water by marking the dust-blowing places.

Activating PUC centres.

More than 448 hotels and restaurants have been made bhatti free.