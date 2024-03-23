Indore: ‘Acting Career Must Be Pursued For Genuine Passion & Not For Glamour’

Indore (Madhya Pradseh): Anmol Ahuja, known for casting in hit movies like "Secret Superstar," "Gabbar is back," and "Dev D," along with popular OTT series such as "Mirzapur," "Paatal Lok," "Panchayat," and "Pagglait," visited the city on Friday. The co-founder of Casting Bay, Ahuja conducted a valuable workshop art of auditioning and how to crack auditions for aspiring actors aged 6 to 50.

The session took place at the Abhinay Manch Acting Academy, with separate batches tailored for kids and adults. The batches were divided into two and half hours each for the groups. During the workshop, insights were provided about upcoming projects by Ahuja, he mentioned that for their upcoming shoot in Madhya Pradesh, they will be collaborating with the casting directors Ali, Shikha, and Mayank from the Film Hub.

During a conversation with Free Press, Ahuja stressed the importance of pursuing acting as a career from a place of genuine passion rather than just being swayed by the allure of the industry's glamour. He emphasised that while glamour and fame may come as byproducts of one's work, they should not be the primary motivations.

Ahuja highlighted the need for individuals to genuinely enjoy acting, focusing on the craft itself rather than the external rewards. Discussing the role of theatre as a stepping stone to television shows and movies, Ahuja reflected on his own journey, noting that theatre workshops played a crucial role in his development. He shared how theatre helped him channel his energy and develop his concentration skills.

Ahuja emphasised that theatre not only served as a pathway into storytelling and filmmaking but also contributed significantly to his personal growth and personality development. In Ahuja's view, theatre provides an excellent starting point for anyone interested in pursuing acting or storytelling. He highlighted the lessons in patience and positivity that theatre instils, emphasising its role in fostering personal growth from within.