Indore: ACCI seeks exemption from filing 2017-18 GST annual return

Indore: Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have urged GST Council to exempt traders from filing of return for 2017-18. They have also sought facility for rectification in filed returns.

The demand was raised in backdrop of the fact that so far only 15% taxpayers have been able to file annual GST Return GSTR-9, 9A and 9C in the country.

ACCI general secretary Sushil Sureka said that traders have been opposing filing of annual return. The Chamber is firm on the view that barring large corporate, it was difficult for small and medium traders to furnish information sought in the annual return.

Sureka said that in the age of online tax regime, GST portal should be able to generate annual return on the basis of monthly returns. Terming filing of the return an additional burden on traders,

Sureka suggested that despite all these hiccups, if the GST Council still feels that filing of annual return is necessary then it should help traders by exempting them from filing annual return of FY 2017-18.

Talking about complexity in filing of annual returns, Sureka said that despite extending the last date of fling the return thrice and fixing the deadline as August 31, only 15% tax payers have filed the return across the country.

This reflects that filing of return is difficult for common traders. Sureka also drew council’s attention towards providing facility of rectification in returns.