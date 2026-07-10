Indore-Abu Dhabi Flight To Take Off On July 15 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing for the launch of the maiden direct flight between Indore and Abu Dhabi, scheduled to begin operations on July 15.

Senior officials of Air India Express arrived in the city on Thursday to oversee arrangements for the inaugural programme, which will be held at Terminal-1, the old terminal building. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the event.

Air India Express had earlier operated a direct service between Indore and Sharjah, but suspended it on February 28 following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Although the airline announced the flight's resumption several times, the service was repeatedly deferred.

Last month, the Sharjah flight was removed from the airline's booking system, effectively confirming its cancellation. However, the very next day, the airline announced a new direct service between Indore and Abu Dhabi, with operations commencing on July 15.

The first-ever direct flight from Indore to Abu Dhabi has generated considerable excitement among travellers. The new service will restore direct air connectivity between the city and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), benefiting Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), businessmen, students and tourists.

According to travel agents, the flight will operate four days a week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The airline has introduced an inaugural fare of around Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000. As a direct service, it is expected to reduce both travel time and costs for passengers.

Flights schedule

Indore-Abu Dhabi (IX-247): The flight will depart Indore at 7.50 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 9.35 pm (UAE local time). On Sundays, the service will operate with a one-hour delay. The journey will take approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Abu Dhabi-Indore (IX-248): The return flight will depart Abu Dhabi at 10.35 pm (UAE local time) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and arrive in Indore at 3.20 am (Indian Standard Time). On Sundays, this service will also operate with a one-hour delay.