Indore: Absence of pre-monsoon showers dismays Indoris

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans, who were desperately waiting for a bout of pre-monsoon showers, did not get any relief from the heat and the humid weather on the last day of ‘Nautapa’. Regional Meteorological Department officials had forecast light rainfall and gusty winds on Thursday evening, but people had to settle for winds blowing at a speed of only 25 kilometres per hour.

According to the officials, not only Indore, but also the nearby districts—including Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar and Dewas—will witness light thunderstorms with wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kilometres per hour till Friday morning.

The temperature in Indore has been fluctuating for the last couple of days as the ‘Nautapa’ was started with cool and cloudy weather as the day temperature was hovering around 36-38 degrees Celsius but its temperature started increasing in the last two days and crossed the mark of 40 degrees Celsius (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Thursday. The night temperature on Wednesday was also above the normal by two degrees Celsius and recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

‘Light thunderstorms & showers till June 3’

‘The cyclonic circulation over south-east Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood persists. The east-west trough from the cyclonic circulation over south-east Uttar Pradesh to east Bangladesh now runs from the cyclonic circulation over south-east Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam. Due to these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place in the state and the western part of the state will witness light thunderstorms and showers till June 3. However, chances of rainfall are bleak from June 3 till June 8 as there is no new system in line’ — Regional Meteorological Department officials

Temperature fluctuations in ‘Nautapa’

Date Max (in degrees Celsius) Min (in degrees Celsius)

June 1 40.4 27.3

May 31 40.2 26.3

May 30 38.8 25.5

May 29 36.7 25.4

May 28 37.4 25.0

May 27 38.0 25.4

May 26 39.4 25.4

May 25 38.7 25.6