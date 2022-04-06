Indore: About 45,000 kids born with cleft lip and palate every year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “About 45,000 children are born with cleft lip and palate every year in our country and there are approximately 10 lakh people in the country who require surgery. The number of surgeries being done in our country for the condition is very low when compared with the demand,” Dr Nandita Palshetkar, past president of FOGSI, said.

Dr Palshetkar was launching the protocols for diagnosis and treatment of cleft lip and palate for gynaecologists and obstetricians for identification and treatment of cleft lip and palate to drive early diagnosis and intervention for children with clefts in India.

The protocols were prepared by Smile Train-India, India’s largest cleft focused NGO, and FOGSI.

Senior vice-president and regional director, Asia, Smile Train, Mamta Carroll, said, “A team of medical experts from FOGSI and Smile Train-India, namely foetal medicine experts, neonatologists, obstetricians, gynaecologists, plastic and maxillofacial surgeons, paediatric anesthesiologists, paediatricians, speech-language pathologists and orthodontists have worked together to create this standard medical protocol which will be accessible by the entire obstetric and gynaecological community.”

‘Cleft a treatable birth difference’

‘Cleft lip and palate is a treatable birth difference that can be diagnosed by an ultrasound scan as early as 20 weeks into pregnancy and treatment counselling can start right there. With proper guidance and timely treatment, children with clefts can live healthy lives and can attain their full potential’ — Dr Nandita Palshetkar, past president of FOGSI

‘Gynaecologists play pivotal role’

‘Being the first point of contact for mothers, gynaecologists play a pivotal role in identifying foetal anomalies and educating families with the right information. Hence, their training and awareness must be a priority at all times’ — Dr Karoon Agrawal, plastic reconstruction surgeon

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:31 PM IST