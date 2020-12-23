Indore: Abhiyansh, Shourya and Shikhar selected for main rounds of Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore: Abhiyansh Parwal, Shourya Guru and Shikhar Singh made into the main round of the men’s singles category of the Puneet Agarwal Memorial second state-level tennis tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club on Wednesday.

The winners are-

Men’s singles (qualifying rounds) - Tapan Sharma, Keshav Patidar, Parakram Bakiwala, Atharv Mihra, Rahul Yadav, Anmol Yadav and Prateek Devgirikar

Boys-14 category (final round qualifying) - Abhiyansh Parwal, Shourya Guru, Shikhar Singh, Virat Chaudhary, Hussain Saify and Rohan Nagar