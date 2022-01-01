Indore: Abducted minor girl rescued from Guna, accused held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, allegedly abducted by a youth, was rescued from Guna, said the police on Friday. The accused too was arrested.

Police claimed that the girl was recovered within 24 hours of the FIR and father of the accused too was arrested for giving shelter to his son.

Banganga police station incharge Rajendra Soni said that a 17-year-old girl went missing from her place. Her mother filed a complaint with the police on December 29. The police registered a case of abduction against an unidentified person and started an investigation.

According to information given by the girl's parents, the police started a search for one Manoj of Guna. On Thursday, a team was sent to Guna. On the basis of mobile location, the team raided a place and rescued the girl.

