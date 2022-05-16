Indore: Abandoned CPWD Colony now haunt of squatters, thieves and crooks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Griffin’s Quarters CPWD Colony Type 1 was once a famous residential colony in Indore by virtue of its prime location and posh locality. But, now, it is lying abandoned and neglected as many employees have retired and some have moved out of the colony. Because of this, the colony has become a haunt of squatters, thieves and crooks looking for a place to party.

Residents allege that, in the absence of security arrangements, several crimes have taken place in the area, especially petty thefts, which have become more frequent over the past six months. As only some quarters are occupied, criminals sneak into abandoned houses and steal gates, windows, wires and other scrap, especially during the dark after midnight.

“Come at night and, then, you’ll realise the condition of these houses. A family staying in a dilapidated house is enough to understand the pathetic condition,” said an employee without wishing to be named.

To resolve this problem, they have already approached the authorities, who recently placed a security guard in the colony. But, due to a payment dispute, the security guard left his job which has left the residents high and dry as before.

Several other issues

1. As this colony was built around 65-70 years ago and it lacks proper maintenance, it has become barren. There are several dilapidated structures leading to a risk to human lives in case any building collapses and people live in constant fear of falling debris

2. The stray dog menace is also causing trouble to the residents. ‘Their incessant barking keeps us awake at nights,’ says a resident

3. Residents claimed that, even though garbage is collected regularly, plastic, polythene and other household waste keeps piling up in the backyard of the blocks

4. Residents complain that there is no established system in place to maintain the park. ‘It has good facilities for children, the elderly and morning walkers, but it has become a wasteland owing to a lack of proper maintenance,’ said a teenager residing in the colony

‘No security guard’

‘There’s no one to keep track of who enters or leaves the buildings as there’s no security guard in the colony which is the main reason for thefts’— Bharat Khadwar, resident

‘Park a liquor den’

‘The colony park has become a paradise for drunkards at night. They drink liquor openly in the park at night which creates security threats’— Ragini Dariya, resident

‘Frequent burglaries’

‘Due to burglaries taking place in the colony, we can’t leave our jewellery, cash and other valuables in the house for a single night even if it’s locked’— Virendra Laut, resident



Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:01 AM IST