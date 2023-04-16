Indore: AAP to follow Punjab, Gujarat model in choosing CM candidate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will follow the model of Punjab and Gujarat for announcing the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

State president of Aam Aadmi Party Rani Agrawal said that AAP would declare its chief ministerial candidate for MP after seeking public opinion, like it had done in Punjab, where it won a landslide victory, and Gujarat, where the party was victorious on five out of 182 seats.

Agrawal was addressing a ‘Meet to Press’ on Saturday at Indore Press Club.

She also said that the party would give preference to women on 100-120 seats in the assembly polls set to be held in the state at the end of the year.

"I will give priority to women during candidate selection for 100 to 120 seats in the upcoming MP Assembly polls. AAP will contest on all 230 seats in the state. Till now, the people did not have a choice apart from the BJP and Congress. But now they have AAP, which is moving forward to form a government," she said.

Mayor of Singrauli city said people of MP did not have a choice so far as all polls were a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled for a dominant part of the last two decades, and the Congress.

Targeting the state government, she said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ambitious 'Ladli Behna Yojana' was a sham and everyone would soon see how many women actually get benefits from it.

Agrawal claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the probe into the excise policy irregularities there because her party was relentlessly raising the Adani issue and targeting the Union government.

“The Narendra Modi government was misusing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate as it was afraid of AAP,” she said.

