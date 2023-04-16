Indore: Kiran Bedi shares success mantras at FICCI FLO event

Women police officers meet Kiran Bedi during her visit to the city on Saturday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First woman IPS officer of the country Kiran Bedi was in the city on Saturday to attend the inauguration of FICCI FLO Indore chairperson Mamta Bakliwal and her team of 25 other members at Sheraton Grand Palace.

After welcoming the guest, FICCI FLO Indore chairperson Mamta Bakliwal and members of the new executive members shared their annual plan.

While delivering the talk on ‘A Kiran of Hope and Strength’, Bedi not only talked about her fearless life journey but also women empowerment and their rights. She also gave mantras on how to climb the ladder of success. She also shared her own experience which she said should act as a guide for women.

Stating that it was the fifth FICCI FLO event that she was attending, Bedi also shared some of her experiences as in-charge of Tihar Jail. Recalling the time, she reminded the audience that Tihar jail was quite different from the reel life. “The real Tihar jail is quite difficult,” she said.

Reminiscing about the posting, she said that after posting in a hard area, she was left without a posting in Delhi for the next nine months. The reason, she said, was that she had no godfather in the ministry. Later, she was informed that the post of IG jail was lying vacant as no one was interested in it. There were at least 10,000 inmates in the Tihar jail. All of them were hardcore criminals and also indulged in criminal and communal activities within the premises. She then went on to share the details of how she changed the entire scenario.

During the lecture, she also shared an anecdote to show the patriarchy prevalent in the society. “On my first posting, an inspector told a journalist that he didn’t want to salute a woman. However, he had to salute her as she was her senior. Later, she changed his way of thinking through her leadership skills.

At the end, she thanked chairperson Mamta Bakliwal for inviting her. She also praised Bakliwal for her presentation saying “her presentation today was just like Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget in Lok Sabha.”