e-Paper Get App

Indore: AAP releases list of 25 candidates

District in-charge Shyam Verma said that the list includes 10 women and 15 men who belong to different walks of life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP and Congress are still confused about selecting ward candidates for upcoming urban body elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of candidates for corporator tickets from 25 wards of the city on Tuesday.

District in-charge Shyam Verma said that the list includes 10 women and 15 men who belong to different walks of life.

“Some of the candidates are doctors, engineers, and even homemakers. We will soon release another list of candidates and will also announce the name of the mayoral candidate of our party,” Verma said

Read Also
Indore: MGM Medical College to kick out illegal occupants of hostels
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: AAP releases list of 25 candidates

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane writes to BMC chief over delay in distributing educational materials...

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane writes to BMC chief over delay in distributing educational materials...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

For 3 crore kids, no tales of a first-grader to tell

For 3 crore kids, no tales of a first-grader to tell

PM Modi's Big Order: Jobs for 10 lakh in 1.5 yrs

PM Modi's Big Order: Jobs for 10 lakh in 1.5 yrs

Railways to run two special trains between Mumbai and Shalimar

Railways to run two special trains between Mumbai and Shalimar