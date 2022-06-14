Indore: AAP releases list of 25 candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP and Congress are still confused about selecting ward candidates for upcoming urban body elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of candidates for corporator tickets from 25 wards of the city on Tuesday.

District in-charge Shyam Verma said that the list includes 10 women and 15 men who belong to different walks of life.

“Some of the candidates are doctors, engineers, and even homemakers. We will soon release another list of candidates and will also announce the name of the mayoral candidate of our party,” Verma said

