Indore: A nation is known by its religion, says Justice RS Garg

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retired Chief Justice of Assam High Court, RS Garg here on Monday said that any nation is known by its religion and added that if there is no national religion there will be anarchy.

“If citizens will not have any national religion to follow obviously there will be a state of anarchy in that country,” he said while addressing a seminar organized on Preamble of the Constitution on Sankalp Diwas. The seminar was organized by Mitra Mela and J&K Study Center at Government Law College.

He said that till date no one has understood what is the basic structure of the Constitution. “Secularism and Sarva Dharma Sambhav are different, being secular means we have no religion and Sarva Dharma Samabhava means where all religions are equal,” he said.

Garg said in the name of secularism, we have bound ourselves.

He observed that Hindu temples are in control of the government, and their wealth is used for the welfare of all the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

“On the other hand, funds coming to shrines of Muslim and Christian never reach masses. What happens in the four walls of their shrines are not known of anyone,” he stated.

Earlier, former principal and environmentalist Dr SL Garg gave an introduction of Center for Jammu and Kashmir Studies

He informed about the role of the centre in the context of the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone was also administered the oath of Sankalp Diwas.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:55 AM IST