Indore: A man and his father were booked by the police for harassing his wife by demanding a dowry of Rs 20 lakh in Lasudia area on Thursday.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Shalimar Township resident Neetu has lodged a complaint that she got married with Sunil Chandra seven years ago.

Sunil and his father are harassing her for dowry a few days. They are not allowing her to take up a job and are forcing her ask Rs 20 lakh from her parents.

Her parents are unable to give such a huge amount.

However, she requested her brother and he had given Rs two lakh to her husband but they are still demanding more money. She alleged that her husband has thrown her out of home with a warning to come back with money.