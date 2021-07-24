Indore: A day before state service exam, MPPSC releases specimen copy of OMR sheet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day before state service preliminary examination-2020, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a specimen copy of OMR sheets. MPPSC also issued guidelines for writing the exam scheduled on July 25.

Nearly 1000 centres have been set up across the state for the exam. Around 3.46 lakh candidates are going to appear in the exam to be held in all 52 districts of the state.

Special centres have been in every district for Covid-19 infectees and for persons with coronavirus symptoms. In Indore, the centre for Covid-19 infected persons has been set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for candidates who are to appear in exams but are infected with Covid-19.

All Covid-19 infected candidates or those who have symptoms of Covid-19 have been asked to go directly to MGM Medical College to take the examination. Candidates can also contact the centre head Dr Ashok Thakur on his mobile number 90390-58883 for more information.

Sapna Pankaj Solanki, joint commissioner, Indore Division said that the examination would be conducted at 101 examination centres in Indore district. A total of 38079 candidates will take the exam in Indore district.

This exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 02.15 pm to 04.15 pm.